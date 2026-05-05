Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Ukraine says long‑range missiles hit defense plant in Russia's Cheboksary

    Other countries
    • 05 May, 2026
    • 15:30
    Ukraine says long‑range missiles hit defense plant in Russia's Cheboksary

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that Kyiv's forces carried out long‑range strikes using F‑5 Flamingo cruise missiles against Russian military‑industrial facilities in Cheboksary, the capital city of Chuvashia, Russia, Report informs.

    Zelenskyy said the operation, part of the Armed Forces' "Deep Strike" campaign, targeted a plant producing relay protection systems, automation equipment and low‑voltage devices used in navigation components for Russia's navy, missile industry, aviation and armored vehicles.

    He said the missiles flew more than 1,500 km before hitting their targets, describing the attack as a "just response" to Russian strikes.

    "Russia must end its war and turn to real diplomacy. We have made our proposal clear," Zelenskyy wrote on X.

    Russia-Ukraine conflict Volodymyr Zelenskyy
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    Зеленский подтвердил удар ВСУ по заводу в Чебоксарах

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