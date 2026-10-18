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    Two more Azerbaijani wrestlers win medals at U23 World Championships

    Individual sports
    • 18 October, 2026
    • 09:21
    Two more Azerbaijani wrestlers win medals at U23 World Championships

    Two more Azerbaijani athletes have won medals at the U23 World Wrestling Championships in Las Vegas, United States.

    According to Report, freestyle wrestlers Anar Jafarli (92 kg) and Khetag Karsanov (125 kg) claimed bronze medals.

    Jafarli defeated Italy's Gabriele Niccolini by technical superiority, 10-0, in the bronze-medal bout.

    Karsanov beat Russia's Andrey Bestaev 8-1.

    Earlier, Greco-Roman wrestlers Elmir Aliyev (60 kg) and Ruslan Nurullayev (77 kg) won silver and bronze, respectively, while Gunay Gurbanova (59 kg) claimed silver in the women's competition.

    Azerbaijani athletes wrestling
    U-23 dünya çempionatı: Azərbaycanın daha iki güləşçisi medal qazanıb
    Чемпионат мира U-23: Еще два азербайджанских борца завоевали медали
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