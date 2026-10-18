First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared post on Day of Restoration of Independence
Domestic policy
- 18 October, 2026
- 09:50
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First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her social media accounts on the occasion of the Day of Restoration of Independence, Report informs.
The post reads: "May Azerbaijan's state independence, sovereignty, and the peace and tranquility in our country be eternal!"
Mehriban Əliyeva: Azərbaycanın dövlət müstəqilliyi, suverenliyi, ölkəmizdəki sülh və əmin-amanlıq əbədi olsun
Мехрибан Алиева поделилась публикацией по случаю Дня восстановления независимости
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