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Part of the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump, and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit will be open to the media, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, Report informs via Russian media outlets.

"This is an extremely important meeting that has no equivalent in the modern world," the Kremlin representative said.

Peskov added that the main topics of the trilateral meeting have already been agreed upon.

"We will not rush. Some things will be improvised as the discussion progresses," he said.

According to him, the exact timing of a bilateral meeting between Putin and Trump has not yet been determined, and several options are currently under consideration.

The APEC Summit is scheduled to take place in Shenzhen, China, on November 18-19.

Trump previously stated that the trilateral meeting would discuss the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Iran issue, and developments related to denuclearization.