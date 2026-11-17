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The number of US Navy assets deployed in the Middle East near Iran has exceeded 20 warships following the arrival of a third carrier strike group in the region.

According to Report, citing the US Naval Institute News Service, three aircraft carriers are currently on combat duty in the Arabian Sea off southeastern Iran: USS George Washington, USS George H.W. Bush, and USS Theodore Roosevelt.

Each carrier is reported to be carrying 48 fighter aircraft. They are accompanied by a cruiser, 13 guided-missile destroyers, an unmanned reconnaissance vessel, and the expeditionary sea base USS Miguel Keith.

In addition, two US Navy destroyers are operating in the Red Sea, while three large amphibious ships carrying Marines and one destroyer are deployed in the Indian Ocean.

Four more destroyers are conducting operational missions in the eastern Mediterranean Sea.