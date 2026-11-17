Türkiye is actively engaged in talks with Russia, Ukraine, and European countries on restoring grain shipments through the Black Sea and ensuring safe navigation, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told Anadolu Agency following the EU ministers' meeting on interregional security in Brussels, Report informs.

"We are working on restoring grain supplies to global markets, ensuring safe navigation in the Black Sea, and delivering essential wheat to the world's poorer countries. We have a number of proposals, and we finalized some of them today," he said.

The minister added that Ankara is also discussing these issues with Bulgaria and Romania, which are directly affected by developments in the Black Sea.

"Today [on November 16] we met with representatives of Bulgaria, Romania and Ukraine. Earlier, we also met with the Russian side. I hope that the formula we have developed will produce results and that we will be able to resolve the issue," Fidan noted.

At the same time, he acknowledged the difficulties in reaching an agreement, particularly because Russia is not interested in a temporary arrangement with Ukraine in the Black Sea without a permanent peace agreement.

"We have certain ideas for creating a basis on which the parties can reach an agreement under the current circumstances. However, it is still too early to share them publicly. We are discussing them with the interested parties," the minister stated.