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A tanker transiting the Strait of Hormuz has come under attack off the coast of Oman, approximately seven nautical miles north of Khasab, Report informs, citing the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

The attack caused the vessel to lose propulsion, and a fire broke out in the engine room.

All crew members are reported to be safe.

The extent of the damage to the vessel and any potential environmental impact have not yet been determined.

UKMTO has advised ships transiting the area to exercise increased caution and report any suspicious activity.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.