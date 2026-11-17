New US intelligence indicates that Iran is developing plans to target senior Trump administration officials by detonating a so-called dirty bomb or a chemical weapon in Washington, DC, even as officials continue to debate whether Iran can or will attempt to execute such a plot, according to seven US officials, Report informs via CNN.

Sources familiar with the latest intelligence characterized the Iranian planning as, for now, an effort to give itself options rather than an indicator of an imminent attack. But the plotting picked up by the US has been very specific and includes locations and targets, two of the sources said, and has sparked a flurry of US contingency planning.

In a statement, White House spokesperson Lauren Bis said that the US is "monitoring any and all potential threats, but at this time there are no credible threats to the homeland."

But American officials have viewed the intelligence as a signal of an alarming willingness to escalate by Iran as it faces intense pressure from ongoing US military strikes and a punishing economic blockade that top administration officials have said is "devastating" the country. It shows that Tehran is now actively planning for potential attacks inside US territory, according to those sources, even if there is no evidence they have decided to move forward yet.

"Whether they actually have the personnel in place to execute is a matter of debate," one of the sources said.

With stuttering diplomatic talks to end the conflict ongoing, President Donald Trump declared last week that the war would be over "fairly soon." But the behind-the-scenes urgency to guard against this latest threat underscores the unstable and unpredictable nature of what has proven an intractable conflict - and the risk that the price of the war Trump started in February could come home to Americans in ways that go beyond the gas pump.

Two of the sources said that officials have held several meetings over the past week to discuss how to counter the threat, planning that one source described as "prudent." It comes as threats from Iran also prompted the Secret Service to move Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent into military housing last week.

Officials cautioned that the United States is incredibly vulnerable to an attack with unconventional weapons. Dirty bombs - which package radioactive materials into a conventional bomb - are relatively easy to assemble. Iran would not necessarily need to smuggle trained operatives into the country: It would merely need to convince a person already living inside the United States to carry out the attack.

US intelligence has picked up Iranian chatter claiming that it has stashed bomb-making materials inside the United States, according to one of the sources. Officials are divided over how credible that intelligence is, but broadly believe that it would be very easy, and is even likely, that Iran has already pre-positioned nuclear materials or chemical agents that could be laced onto a conventional weapon.