Azerbaijan beats Andorra 3–1 in international friendly
Football
- 17 November, 2026
- 02:49
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Azerbaijan's national football team, coached by Aykhan Abbasov, beat Andorra 3–1 in an international friendly in Encamp.
Report informs that Eshgin Ahmadov opened the scoring in the second minute and Musa Gurbanli doubled Azerbaijan's lead in the 47th. Ricard Fernandes pulled one back for Andorra in the 55th minute before Toral Bayramov converted a penalty in the 70th.
The match marked Azerbaijan captain Emin Mahmudov's 66th and final international appearance.
Azerbaijan had beaten Liechtenstein 1–0 away in the UEFA Nations League on November 13.
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