Nations League: Germany thrashes Netherlands, Switzerland touts Scotland
- 17 November, 2026
- 08:16
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The latest matches of Round 6 of the UEFA Nations League group stage have been played.
According to Report, a total of 10 matches took place across Leagues A, B, C, and D.
League A, Group 2
Germany 5-0 Netherlands
Greece 1-0 Serbia
Standings: Netherlands 11, Greece 11, Germany 11, Serbia 0.
League B, Group 1
Switzerland 4-0 Scotland
North Macedonia 0-3 Slovenia
Standings: Switzerland 16, Slovenia 10, Scotland 7, North Macedonia 0.
League C, Group 3
Faroe Islands 1-0 Moldova
Kazakhstan 2-2 Slovakia
Standings: Slovakia 12, Faroe Islands 8, Moldova 7, Kazakhstan 3.
Group 4
Iceland 3-0 Luxembourg
Estonia 2-1 Bulgaria
Standings: Iceland 14, Estonia 12, Bulgaria 4, Luxembourg 3.
League D, Group 1
Gibraltar 1-1 Malta
Standings: Malta 8, Andorra 4, Gibraltar 3.
Group 2
Lithuania 2-1 Liechtenstein
Standings: Azerbaijan 8, Lithuania 7, Liechtenstein 1.