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The latest matches of Round 6 of the UEFA Nations League group stage have been played.

According to Report, a total of 10 matches took place across Leagues A, B, C, and D.

League A, Group 2

Germany 5-0 Netherlands

Greece 1-0 Serbia

Standings: Netherlands 11, Greece 11, Germany 11, Serbia 0.

League B, Group 1

Switzerland 4-0 Scotland

North Macedonia 0-3 Slovenia

Standings: Switzerland 16, Slovenia 10, Scotland 7, North Macedonia 0.

League C, Group 3

Faroe Islands 1-0 Moldova

Kazakhstan 2-2 Slovakia

Standings: Slovakia 12, Faroe Islands 8, Moldova 7, Kazakhstan 3.

Group 4

Iceland 3-0 Luxembourg

Estonia 2-1 Bulgaria

Standings: Iceland 14, Estonia 12, Bulgaria 4, Luxembourg 3.

League D, Group 1

Gibraltar 1-1 Malta

Standings: Malta 8, Andorra 4, Gibraltar 3.

Group 2

Lithuania 2-1 Liechtenstein

Standings: Azerbaijan 8, Lithuania 7, Liechtenstein 1.