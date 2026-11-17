Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on Azerbaijan's National Revival Day
Domestic policy
- 17 November, 2026
- 08:09
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Azerbaijan's First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her social media accounts marking November 17 – National Revival Day.
Report presents the post:
Mehriban Əliyeva sosial media hesablarında Milli Dirçəliş Günü ilə bağlı paylaşım edib
Мехрибан Алиева поделилась публикацией по случаю Дня национального возрождения
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