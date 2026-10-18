Hikmat Hajiyev shares post about documentary on history of Germans in Azerbaijan

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Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev has shared a post about Counterpoint, a documentary exploring the two-century history of coexistence between Germans and Azerbaijanis.

According to Report, Hajiyev shared the post on the social media platform X.

The post notes that the story began with the resettlement to Azerbaijan of Swabian families from the territory of present-day Baden-Württemberg, a federal state in Germany.

"The documentary explores how German settlers and local Azerbaijanis built prosperous communities while preserving their religions, languages and traditions.

Through descendants, historians and diplomats, the film examines what remains of that legacy today and how cultural memory has survived," the post reads.

COUNTERPOINT DOCUMENTARY Counterpoint traces two centuries of #German-#Azerbaijani coexistence, beginning with Swabian families who left what is now Baden-Württemberg and established settlements in Azerbaijan. The documentary explores how German settlers and local Azerbaijanis built prosperous communities while preserving their different faiths, languages and traditions — before Soviet repression, deportations and war disrupted that shared history. Through descendants, historians and diplomats, the film examines what remains of that legacy today and how cultural memory has survived. YT (German): https://t.co/CwwdqI3K4j YT (English): https://t.co/5maI96jPvt — Hikmet Hajiyev (@HikmetHajiyev) October 17, 2026