Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory

    'Choice now rests with US,' Iran's Araghchi says on peace negotiations

    Other countries
    • 17 October, 2026
    • 17:55
    'Choice now rests with US,' Iran's Araghchi says on peace negotiations

    Iran's foreign minister has reiterated that Tehran has shared a seven-day plan with the US through the mediator Qatar to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, Report informs referring to Al Jazeera.

    "The choice now rests with the United States," he says in Baghdad, where he is attending a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

    "Security cannot be restored by repeating past mistakes and crimes. You cannot bomb a country, threaten to destroy it and impose sanctions on it and then expect normal navigation security to return," Araghchi said, referring to US measures in the war.

    "Iran will defend its people, its sovereignty and its legitimate interests. However, there is no contradiction between defending our rights and pursuing peace," the foreign minister said. "We are aware of the damage caused by war, and that is precisely why we value peace."

    Escalation in Middle East Abbas Araghchi US-Iran talks
    İranın XİN başçısı: Hörmüz boğazının açılması ilə bağlı qərar ABŞ-dən asılıdır
    Глава МИД Ирана: Решение по открытию Ормузского пролива зависит от США
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    18:00
    AI rapidly improving, could vastly boost US GDP, Anthropic's Clark tells policymakers
    Other countries
    17:55
    'Choice now rests with US,' Iran's Araghchi says on peace negotiations
    Other countries
    17:33
    Egypt's Sisi says his presidency will end in 2030
    Other countries
    17:14
    Ramin Mammadov mulls Azerbaijan's experience in tolerance sphere while in US
    Foreign policy
    16:50
    Hacker gets data on millions of California students
    Other countries
    16:29
    Photo
    Gunel Badalova elected Vice President of International Ski Mountaineering Federation
    Individual sports
    16:12
    Yemeni government forces say they repel lengthy Houthi attacks in Taiz
    Other countries
    15:50
    Video
    Military pilots from Azerbaijan, UAE successfully complete their objectives as part of joint exercises
    Military
    15:25
    Photo
    AzerGold participates in 6th Rebuild Garabagh exhibition
    Industry
    All News Feed