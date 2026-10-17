Iran's foreign minister has reiterated that Tehran has shared a seven-day plan with the US through the mediator Qatar to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, Report informs referring to Al Jazeera.

"The choice now rests with the United States," he says in Baghdad, where he is attending a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

"Security cannot be restored by repeating past mistakes and crimes. You cannot bomb a country, threaten to destroy it and impose sanctions on it and then expect normal navigation security to return," Araghchi said, referring to US measures in the war.

"Iran will defend its people, its sovereignty and its legitimate interests. However, there is no contradiction between defending our rights and pursuing peace," the foreign minister said. "We are aware of the damage caused by war, and that is precisely why we value peace."