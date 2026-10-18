Türkiye, Germany discuss regional security and defense cooperation

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A delegation from the Turkish Ministry of National Defense paid a courtesy visit to Dr. Nils Schmid, Parliamentary State Secretary at Germany's Federal Ministry of Defense, and exchanged views on strengthening regional security in light of ongoing conflict zones.

According to Report, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense said this in a post on X.

The delegation later held a meeting with Dr. Martin Schäfer, Political Director at Germany's Federal Ministry of Defense, and the delegation headed by him.

The meetings focused primarily on strengthening regional security amid ongoing conflicts, safeguarding the two countries' shared interests and exploring opportunities to expand areas of cooperation.

The sides also exchanged views on specific measures that could be implemented within this framework.

During the talks, the importance of strategic cooperation between Türkiye and Germany was emphasized, and the sides reaffirmed their agreement to continue result-oriented contacts aimed at contributing to regional peace and stability.