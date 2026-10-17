Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory

    AI rapidly improving, could vastly boost US GDP, Anthropic's Clark tells policymakers

    Other countries
    • 17 October, 2026
    • 18:00
    AI rapidly improving, could vastly boost US GDP, Anthropic's Clark tells policymakers

    Rapidly improving artificial intelligence capabilities will ​bring far faster change across all fields, Anthropic co-founder Jack Clark said on Saturday, with one of the company's internal models ‌forecasting that under certain conditions it could increase US economic output by almost 50% by 2030, Report informs via Reuters.

    Clark, speaking at IMF and World Bank annual meetings in Bangkok, said that international cooperation was needed to erect "unusual and serious rules" for the transformative technology, and there was a shrinking window for policymakers to act.

    Clark said that the estimated potential US GDP of $44 trillion, which compares ​to the current level of just over $30 trillion, "sounds very outlandish, I know." But he added that AI was vastly increasing scientific discovery.

    He said the forecast ​assumed "the technology continuing to get better. And if GDP were to grow this much, then economic doctrine suggests that ⁠new industries and inventions would need to have been created to power such a major economic expansion."

    Clark issued a wake-up call to policymakers about ​the speed of AI development, saying there was growing evidence of a "singularity" where AI development outpaces human control.

    "We should expect that in the coming years, the whole pace of progress of not just AI but science as a whole will speed up, and this will feel confusing and disorienting, and will bring with it great wealth and potentially ​great peril," he said in a lecture to hundreds of government and finance officials.

    Anthropic International Monetary Fund (IMF) Artificial intelligence
    Anthropic: Süni intellekt ABŞ iqtisadiyyatını 2030-cu ilədək 44 trilyon dollara çatdıra bilər
    В Anthropic допустили рост экономики США почти на 50% к 2030 году благодаря ИИ
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    18:00
    AI rapidly improving, could vastly boost US GDP, Anthropic's Clark tells policymakers
    Other countries
    17:55
    'Choice now rests with US,' Iran's Araghchi says on peace negotiations
    Other countries
    17:33
    Egypt's Sisi says his presidency will end in 2030
    Other countries
    17:14
    Ramin Mammadov mulls Azerbaijan's experience in tolerance sphere while in US
    Foreign policy
    16:50
    Hacker gets data on millions of California students
    Other countries
    16:29
    Photo
    Gunel Badalova elected Vice President of International Ski Mountaineering Federation
    Individual sports
    16:12
    Yemeni government forces say they repel lengthy Houthi attacks in Taiz
    Other countries
    15:50
    Video
    Military pilots from Azerbaijan, UAE successfully complete their objectives as part of joint exercises
    Military
    15:25
    Photo
    AzerGold participates in 6th Rebuild Garabagh exhibition
    Industry
    All News Feed