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    Preparations continue for FIFA U15 World Cup and Festival in Azerbaijan

    Football
    • 18 October, 2026
    • 09:46
    Preparations continue for FIFA U15 World Cup and Festival in Azerbaijan

    Preparations are continuing for the FIFA U15 World Cup and Festival, which will be held in Azerbaijan for the first time from October 22 to 30.

    According to Report, citing AFFA, the tournament will bring together young footballers from various countries around the world in Baku.

    Extensive preparations have been carried out at the competition and event venues within a short period, with work completed on the infrastructure and organizational processes required to stage the tournament.

    A promotional video prepared ahead of the tournament also focuses on this process. It features footage from the preparation stage, the scale of the work carried out and the football atmosphere the upcoming tournament is creating in Baku.

    Along with bringing young footballers together in an international environment, the FIFA U15 World Cup and Festival is also a significant event for Azerbaijan as the country prepares to host the new generation of world football.

    The tournament will be held from October 22 to 30, 2026.

    Preparations continue for FIFA U15 World Cup and Festival in Azerbaijan

    Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA)
    Video
    Azərbaycan FIFA U-15 Dünya Çempionatı və Festivalına hazırlaşır
    Video
    В Баку продолжается подготовка к ЧМ FIFA U-15
    44 - Tezliklə
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