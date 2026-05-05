Shaki hosts WUF13 Festival to raise awareness of forum

A WUF13 Festival was held in Shaki on May 5 to raise awareness about the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) among local residents and visitors, Report informs.

The event was held with the participation of Shaki City Executive Authority head Elkhan Usubov, officials and members of the city's public.

As part of the interactive program, which brought together thousands of participants, contests were organized with questions about WUF13, urban planning and Shaki's architectural monuments. Participants who answered correctly received gifts.