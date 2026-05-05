Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Shaki hosts WUF13 Festival to raise awareness of forum

    Domestic policy
    • 05 May, 2026
    • 21:14
    Shaki hosts WUF13 Festival to raise awareness of forum

    A WUF13 Festival was held in Shaki on May 5 to raise awareness about the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) among local residents and visitors, Report informs.

    The event was held with the participation of Shaki City Executive Authority head Elkhan Usubov, officials and members of the city's public.

    As part of the interactive program, which brought together thousands of participants, contests were organized with questions about WUF13, urban planning and Shaki's architectural monuments. Participants who answered correctly received gifts.

    Shaki hosts WUF13 Festival to raise awareness of forum
    Shaki hosts WUF13 Festival to raise awareness of forum
    Shaki hosts WUF13 Festival to raise awareness of forum
    Shaki hosts WUF13 Festival to raise awareness of forum
    Shaki hosts WUF13 Festival to raise awareness of forum
    Shaki hosts WUF13 Festival to raise awareness of forum
    Shaki hosts WUF13 Festival to raise awareness of forum
    Shaki hosts WUF13 Festival to raise awareness of forum
    Shaki hosts WUF13 Festival to raise awareness of forum
    Shaki hosts WUF13 Festival to raise awareness of forum
    Shaki hosts WUF13 Festival to raise awareness of forum
    Shaki hosts WUF13 Festival to raise awareness of forum
    Shaki hosts WUF13 Festival to raise awareness of forum
    Shaki hosts WUF13 Festival to raise awareness of forum
    Shaki hosts WUF13 Festival to raise awareness of forum
    Shaki hosts WUF13 Festival to raise awareness of forum
    Shaki hosts WUF13 Festival to raise awareness of forum
    Shaki hosts WUF13 Festival to raise awareness of forum
    Shaki hosts WUF13 Festival to raise awareness of forum
    Shaki hosts WUF13 Festival to raise awareness of forum
    Shaki hosts WUF13 Festival to raise awareness of forum
    Shaki hosts WUF13 Festival to raise awareness of forum

    World Urban Forum (WUF13) WUF13 Shaki
    Photo
    Şəkidə WUF13 Festivalı keçirilib
    Photo
    В Шеки прошел фестиваль WUF13

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