Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations Road to Victory

    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry staff participate in Victory Run in Baku

    Individual sports
    • 01 November, 2026
    • 15:50
    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry staff participate in Victory Run in Baku

    Employees of Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry have taken part in the traditional "Victory Run" dedicated to the 6th anniversary of the historic victory in the Patriotic War, Report informs.

    "We are pleased to participate in this significant event reflecting pride in our victory, national unity, and solidarity! Long live victorious Azerbaijan," the ministry wrote on X.

    This year's "Victory Run" gathered a record number of participants, with about 2,000 people taking part in the event.

    The run had a charitable nature. Upon registration, each participant made a donation of at least 20 manats. All collected funds will be transferred to the YASHAT Foundation.

    ($1=1.7 manats)

    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry staff participate in Victory Run in Baku
    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry staff participate in Victory Run in Baku
    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry staff participate in Victory Run in Baku

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry (MFA) Victory Run
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