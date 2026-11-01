US Marine arrested for alleged drunk driving during curfew in Japan

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A US Marine stationed in Okinawa Prefecture was arrested Saturday for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol during the curfew hours introduced after the arrest of another Marine on suspicion of robbing and murdering a local woman, police said, Report informs via Japan Today.

Kalvin Montoya Cardona, 21, was caught with a blood-alcohol content twice the legal limit at around 12:25 a.m. (GMT+9) in the city of Okinawa, according to the Okinawa prefectural police.

He admitted to the allegation of driving under the influence of alcohol.

The US military imposed a midnight-to-5 a.m. curfew for a 30-day period of reflection starting on October 9 following the arrest of Devin Ballard, who was indicted last Sunday on charges of robbing and murdering a local woman in Naha.

The incident sparked fierce outrage in the southern island prefecture.