Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations Road to Victory

    US Marine arrested for alleged drunk driving during curfew in Japan

    Other countries
    • 01 November, 2026
    • 17:31
    US Marine arrested for alleged drunk driving during curfew in Japan

    A US Marine stationed in Okinawa Prefecture was arrested Saturday for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol during the curfew hours introduced after the arrest of another Marine on suspicion of robbing and murdering a local woman, police said, Report informs via Japan Today.

    Kalvin Montoya Cardona, 21, was caught with a blood-alcohol content twice the legal limit at around 12:25 a.m. (GMT+9) in the city of Okinawa, according to the Okinawa prefectural police.

    He admitted to the allegation of driving under the influence of alcohol.

    The US military imposed a midnight-to-5 a.m. curfew for a 30-day period of reflection starting on October 9 following the arrest of Devin Ballard, who was indicted last Sunday on charges of robbing and murdering a local woman in Naha.

    The incident sparked fierce outrage in the southern island prefecture.

    Road accident Japan
    Yaponiyada sərxoş vəziyyətdə avtomobil idarə edən ABŞ dəniz piyadası saxlanılıb
    В Японии задержали американского морпеха за вождение в нетрезвом виде
    MiniBoss
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    18:13
    Norway allocates $107.6 million for investment in Ukraine
    Other countries
    18:09
    Zelenskyy: Abu Dhabi talks could pave the way for Ukraine-US-Russia summit
    Other countries
    18:05
    Photo
    Azerbaijani, Turkmen trade unions discuss closer cooperation
    Domestic policy
    17:56
    Photo
    Bucharest hosts reception marking Azerbaijan's Victory Day
    Foreign policy
    17:55
    Azerbaijan–Italy trade grows in January–September
    Business
    17:55
    Trump: I agreed with Netanyahu to stop $4B in aid to Israel
    Other countries
    17:53
    Von der Leyen: Hormuz closure cost Europe €127B
    Other countries
    17:49
    Photo
    Azerbaijan, Jordan mull existing flights, visa simplification
    Tourism
    17:40
    Iliana Iotova declared winner of Bulgaria's presidential election
    Other countries
    All News Feed