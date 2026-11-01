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    IRNA: Iran submits evidence to IMO regarding US, Israeli attacks on country's maritime infrastructure

    Region
    • 01 November, 2026
    • 16:46
    IRNA: Iran submits evidence to IMO regarding US, Israeli attacks on country's maritime infrastructure

    Iran has submitted documents and photographic evidence of US and Israeli attacks on the country's ports, civilian vessels, and maritime infrastructure to the International Maritime Organization (IMO), warning that the damage poses serious risks to maritime safety across the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, and the Sea of Oman, Report informs via IRNA.

    The documents have been formally circulated among IMO member states for consideration under Agenda Item 11, titled "Protection of Vital Shipping Lanes," at the organization's 138th Council session, scheduled to take place in London from November 2 to 6.

    The report, prepared by Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization under the title "War Crimes Against Iran's Ports and Maritime Infrastructure," documents the consequences of US and Israeli attacks against the country's civilian maritime facilities since February 28, 2026.

    Photographs attached to the report show damage to critical port facilities, maritime search and rescue coordination centers, and rescue vessels.

    The document warns that the destruction of maritime traffic control towers, communication equipment, and rescue centers threatens not only Iran's maritime infrastructure but also the safety of international shipping and seafarers operating in the region.

    It says damage to maritime traffic control systems could increase the risk of vessel collisions and secondary accidents, while the destruction of rescue facilities could undermine emergency response capabilities and endanger the lives of foreign seafarers.

    The report also highlights environmental threats, warning that damage to oil facilities, storage tanks, and vessels could cause pollution that extends beyond the immediate areas of the attacks.

    Escalation in Middle East US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    IRNA: ABŞ və İsrailin İrana hücumlarına dair sübutlar IMO-ya təqdim edilib
    IRNA: Иран передал в IMO доклад об атаках США и Израиля на морскую инфраструктуру страны
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