Wooden fuel vessel catches fire near Strait of Hormuz
Other countries
- 01 November, 2026
- 16:05
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
A wooden vessel carrying fuel has caught fire off the coast of the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz, according to the press service of the Sirik port in the Iranian province of Hormozgan, Report informs citing ISNA.
"This morning, a fire broke out on a fuel vessel 2 miles (3.22 km) off the coast in Sirik," reads the statement.
According to preliminary data, one person was injured in the incident.
The agency did not provide any other details regarding the incident.
ISNA: Oman körfəzi sahillərində yanacaq daşıyan gəmi yanıb
ISNA: Судно с топливом загорелось у побережья Оманского залива
Latest News
16:51
Azerbaijan approves regulations and structure of State Reserves AgencyOther
16:48
Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Reserves Agency appointedDomestic policy
16:43
Attackers ambush police in Nigeria, killing at least 8Other countries
16:38
Photo
ADY discusses infrastructure, fleet expansion and digital services with partnersInfrastructure
16:33
Former Azerbaijani Ambassador to Japan awarded Order of Rising SunForeign policy
16:27
Baku Metro's charter capital to increase by 31.4% – ExclusiveFinance
16:22
Qatar says US-Iran mediation efforts 'ongoing'Other countries
16:09
Photo
Video
Sites of Memory of Western Azerbaijan: Ethnic cleansing in Alagoz villageDomestic policy
16:07
John Spencer: Disinformation operations played significant role during 44-day warKarabakh