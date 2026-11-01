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    Wooden fuel vessel catches fire near Strait of Hormuz

    Other countries
    • 01 November, 2026
    • 16:05
    Wooden fuel vessel catches fire near Strait of Hormuz

    A wooden vessel carrying fuel has caught fire off the coast of the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz, according to the press service of the Sirik port in the Iranian province of Hormozgan, Report informs citing ISNA.

    "This morning, a fire broke out on a fuel vessel 2 miles (3.22 km) off the coast in Sirik," reads the statement.

    According to preliminary data, one person was injured in the incident.

    The agency did not provide any other details regarding the incident.

    Fire Gulf of Oman Islamic Republic of Iran
    ISNA: Oman körfəzi sahillərində yanacaq daşıyan gəmi yanıb
    ISNA: Судно с топливом загорелось у побережья Оманского залива
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