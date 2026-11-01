Trump says US still has 'to take care of' one or two targets in Iran

President Donald Trump said that the United States has knocked out much of Iran's military but still has to "take care of" one or two targets, as Tehran warned of reprisals if attacked, Report informs referring to Le Monde.

Trump maintained that negotiations with Iran to end the war, which was started by the US and Israel in February, were "going fine, but you know they're not very reliable."

The Republican president said the US is not in a hurry to take offensive action because it had already decimated Iran's military and nuclear program.

"We've knocked out their nuclear. We still have to take care of, I would say one or two sites, but we can do that in 10 minutes," Trump told reporters at his Florida residence.

"You probably could look at Pickaxe Mountain, and you have to take care of that. We can do that all very quickly," he added, referring to a suspected underground nuclear complex.

The Iranian government denied any nuclear work is carried out there.