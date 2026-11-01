Kate Douglass crushes 100m freestyle world record to cap short course swim trials

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Kate Douglass crushed her own world record in the 100m freestyle to close the USA Swimming World Short Course Championships Trials with a fourth race win, Report informs via NBC Sports.

Douglass clocked 49.64 seconds in Westmont, Illinois, beating her previous record of 49.93 from 2025.

Earlier at the meet, Douglass tied training partner Gretchen Walsh's world record in the 50m free, plus also won the 200m breaststroke and the 200m individual medley.

She can swim all four events at the World Short Course Championships in Beijing from December 1-6.

Short course meets are held in 25-meter pools rather than 50-meter pools (long course) used at the Olympics and other major meets in the summer.

Douglass won the 200m breast at the 2024 Olympics, plus owns the world record in long course in the 50m free.