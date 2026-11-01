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    Five killed in fresh ethnic violence in India's Manipur state

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    • 01 November, 2026
    • 17:05
    Five killed in fresh ethnic violence in India's Manipur state

    Five people were killed in two separate incidents in India's northeastern state of Manipur, police said on ​Sunday, as fresh ethnic violence erupted in the conflict-hit region, Report informs via Reuters.

    Three ‌men from the Kuki tribal group were killed in an exchange of gunfire between "unidentified armed miscreants" in the state's Noney district on Saturday, according to a police ​statement.

    The bodies of two other men from the same community, ​who had gone missing earlier this week, were recovered in ⁠Kangpokpi district on Sunday morning after security personnel launched a search ​operation, a second police statement said.

    A top Kuki tribal body blamed Naga ​separatist outfits for the killings, describing them as a "direct unprovoked assault . . . in their homeland."

    The killings came amid mass protests attended by hundreds of thousands of people in ​the state capital Imphal and other areas, demanding the abrogation of ​a ceasefire arrangement between Kuki armed groups and the Indian state.

    The predominantly Christian Kuki ‌and ⁠Naga tribes have a long history of conflict over competing claims to ethnic homelands in the remote northeastern state.

    The latest fighting erupted after a Naga man was allegedly assaulted by men from the Kuki community ​in February this ​year.

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    Hindistanda yerli etnik qruplar arasında toqquşmalar nəticəsində beş nəfər ölüb
    В Индии при столкновении местных этнических групп погибли пять человек
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