President Ilham Aliyev visits the 19th Caspian Agro Week and 31st InterFood Azerbaijan exhibitions - UPDATED

On May 5, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva visited the 19th Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition and Forum – Caspian Agro Week – and the 31st Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition – InterFood Azerbaijan – at the Baku Expo Center, Report informs.

Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov briefed the head of state and the First Lady on the exhibitions.

He noted that the geography of the exhibitions has expanded further this year, with 447 companies from 45 countries participating. For the first time, Brazil, Ethiopia, and Northern Cyprus are represented with national pavilions. In total, the exhibitions feature national stands from Germany, Belarus, Brazil, South Korea, Georgia, Italy, Indonesia, and the Netherlands.

The Caspian Agro Week exhibition covers sectors such as agricultural machinery, facilities and equipment, irrigation, packaging, logistics, e-agriculture, innovative technologies, livestock, poultry, crop production, veterinary medicine, and waste processing. Additionally, the exhibition showcases "Smart Agro" segments, including artificial intelligence, smart villages, startups, IT services, robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles (drones), and "green agro" sections.

The InterFood Azerbaijan exhibition presents products and services in the food industry, beverages, fruits and vegetables, food technologies, and other sectors.

One of the key innovations this year is that the exhibition, formerly known simply as "Caspian Agro," is organized under the "Caspian Agro Week" concept. Alongside the exhibition, conferences, forums, and visits to innovative farms will be organized.

The head of state and the First Lady viewed the stand of Azersun Holding. Operating on the "farm-to-table" principle, the company produces high-quality agricultural products using modern equipment and innovative solutions. Azersun Holding's activities provide permanent and seasonal employment for tens of thousands of people in the regions.

With over 10 years of experience in Azerbaijan's agricultural sector, Agro Dairy is one of the leading agricultural and food companies. The company has formed a strong agro-industrial ecosystem that integrates all stages – from raw material production and processing to logistics and delivery of the final product to the consumer. The value chain, built on the "soil-to-table" principle, ensures product quality.

The German company Holmer is a world leader in the production of self-propelled sugar beet harvesters. As an innovative company, Holmer develops, manufactures, and markets technologically advanced agricultural machinery..

The Italian company New Holland has over 130 years of experience in manufacturing agricultural machinery. Its products are used in more than 170 countries worldwide. Equipped with modern technologies, New Holland's combines and tractors help simplify farming operations, automating harvesting while ensuring high-quality output.

The Russian company PhosAgro is one of the world's leading producers of phosphate-based fertilizers. The company's core business also includes the production of high-quality phosphate rock, as well as feed phosphates, nitrogen fertilizers, and ammonia. As Europe's largest producer of phosphate-based fertilizers, it is also the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock.

Azera Holding, which has nearly 20 years of experience, unites leading agricultural companies specializing in crop farming, livestock, and fishing. With some of the largest greenhouse complexes in the Caucasus, the holding also successfully implements extensive farming projects in the liberated territories. Fruitland, a subsidiary of the holding, grows nearly 1,000 tons of bananas annually, a first for Azerbaijan, in the greenhouses of Agroland and BinaAgro, which cover an area of approximately 200 hectares.

The Turkish company Favo Agro is an international firm operating in the supply of agricultural machinery, equipment, and spare parts. In addition to agricultural machinery, "Favo Agro" provides solutions for irrigation, milking systems, and related spare parts. Favo Agro also manufactures agricultural machinery and livestock equipment in Azerbaijan under the Favo and Aksan brands.

The Ministry of Agriculture provides organizational support for these exhibitions, which serve as a favorable platform for promoting the "Made in Azerbaijan" brand. The Ministry is also participating with its own stand. The stand provides information on projects aimed at developing the agricultural sector, state support mechanisms, digital solutions, innovative approaches, and projects such as Artificial Intelligence in the Agrarian Sector and Application of AI in Precision Agriculture, as well as startup initiatives. Furthermore, the stand features information on smart farming technologies, digital monitoring systems, and technological solutions aimed at increasing productivity, along with the Ministry's pilot project on investment tenders for leasing agricultural land in the liberated territories, and regional agricultural business and harvest festivals.

This year, the exhibitions provide an opportunity to closely explore the agricultural and food production potential of Azerbaijan's regions. Additionally, the organizers arrange annual tours for farmers from across the country. This year, more than 500 farmers from 51 regions will gain exposure to the latest industrial innovations and international best practices within the framework of the exhibitions.

The events are also supported by the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan, the Small and Medium Business Development Agency, the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of Azerbaijan, the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organisations of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan Food and Beverage Industrialists Association, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, and the Azerbaijan Exhibition Organisers Association.

Spain's Industrias David is also among the participants. The company specializes in manufacturing advanced agricultural equipment for vineyards, olive groves, and orchards, including specialized harvesting machinery.

The head of state and the First Lady also visited the Georgia National Group stand. As always, Georgia is demonstrating a keen interest in the exhibition, with approximately 10 companies showcasing their diverse agricultural products.

Israel's AFI Projects, a specialist in agricultural systems, is presenting services in computerized farm management systems, the design and construction of dairy farms, and various types of milking parlors and farm modernization. The company provides solutions to optimize labor efficiency and production processes for both large-scale industrial farms and smallholdings.

During the visit to the National Group of the Italian Republic stand, it was noted that Italian companies continue to show significant interest in the event. Approximately 20 Italian companies specializing in agricultural products and equipment are participating this year.

Az Agromila, a producer of agricultural goods, operates successfully in the next-generation fertilizers and biopesticides sector. By providing modern technologies, the company offers services across various agricultural fields, including greenhouses, fruit and vegetable cultivation, and open-field farming.

The Kingdom of the Netherlands also shows great interest in the exhibition, represented by a national pavilion. Dutch companies are showcasing seeds, flowers, greenhouse equipment, and various other food and agricultural products.

Amofresh, a local agricultural firm, operates on Azerbaijan's fertile lands, blending traditional methods with modern innovation. Under the Amofresh brand, the company cultivates premium organic fruits and vegetables in ecologically clean regions, ensuring high quality and natural flavor at every stage of production.

METAK, another prominent local producer, featured an intensive orchard model at its stand. The model accurately reflects the structure and composition of an intensive orchard established throughout the year, visually demonstrating the advantages of this technology to visitors.

Finally, Iran's Khazar Electric manufactures agricultural and waste processing equipment based on innovative solutions. Its product range includes grain dryers, incubators, slaughterhouse facilities, and specialized poultry equipment.

Absheron Olive Garden LLC is engaged in the production of olive oil and table olive products. The production process is organized in accordance with international quality standards, utilizing modern technologies while maintaining constant quality control over the final products.

One of the stands garnering significant interest at the exhibition belongs to the Shirvan Agro livestock complex. The complex is an enterprise equipped with the latest technologies and managed through artificial intelligence tools. "Shirvan Agro" stands as one of the largest livestock complexes in the Caucasus region and the CIS.

The Shirvan Wines enterprise, currently operating under the "Meysari" brand, is located in the Meysari village of Azerbaijan's Shamakhi district. It is the first organic wine producer in our country to receive certification from the European Union.

Belarus is once again an active participant in the exhibitions. Eleven Belarusian companies are represented this year, showcasing a wide range of food products.

With the support of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) of Azerbaijan, a dedicated stand has been organized to help SMEs access new markets. Products such as confectionery, chocolate, meat products, honey, saffron, and cheese produced by nearly 10 SME entities are on display. Established by a Decree of President Ilham Aliyev in 2017, the Agency supports the development of small and medium businesses in the country, providing a range of services to SMEs and coordinating state policy in this sector.

At the National Group of the Federative Republic of Brazil stand, visitors are presented primarily with agricultural products. Brazil's pavilion features leading meat producers and exporters showcasing their goods. Additionally, products from Brazilian coffee-producing enterprises have attracted considerable interest at the exhibition.

Indonesia is also among the countries showing strong interest in the event, participating with a national stand. The Indonesia National Group stand mainly features coffee and confectionery products.

Participating for the first time is AFAZ (Africa–Azerbaijan Cooperation), a joint initiative organized with the participation of African nations. Companies from Benin, Cameroon, Côte d'Ivoire, Ethiopia, Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal, Somalia, South Sudan, Tanzania, and Zambia are presenting their products at this stand.

Following the indoor tour, the head of state and the First Lady viewed agricultural machinery from various international companies displayed in the outdoor courtyard of the Baku Expo Center.

As the region's largest exhibitions in the agricultural and food industries, Caspian Agro Week and InterFood Azerbaijan serve as vital platforms for international cooperation, innovation, and the development of new business relations. Over the years, these exhibitions have established themselves as a "national brand" among leading global events, occupying an important place on the international exhibition calendar.

Throughout the exhibition week, cutting-edge products and services covering innovative agricultural solutions, agrotechnology, smart farming systems, food processing technologies, food safety, logistics, and export opportunities will be on display. This platform will significantly contribute to the exchange of international expertise and the establishment of new partnerships within the agri-food sector.

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On May 5, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva visited the 19th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition and Forum - Caspian Agro Week and the 31st Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition - InterFood Azerbaijan at the Baku Expo Center, Report informs.