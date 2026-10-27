NYT: Trump administration weighs lifting sanctions on Russian investment fund

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US President Donald Trump's administration is considering lifting sanctions on the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

Report informs, citing The New York Times (NYT), which quoted sources familiar with the negotiations.

Washington is reviewing the fund's request for removal from the sanctions list under the established procedure. To secure its removal, the fund must demonstrate that the grounds on which the restrictions were originally imposed no longer apply.

According to a source, the review is part of efforts to improve US-Russia relations and resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

On October 9, Trump announced an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin on supplies of Russian diesel fuel to US and global markets. That same day, the US Treasury Department issued a general license authorizing transactions involving Russian diesel until April 7, 2027. Reports subsequently emerged that RDIF had been brought in to help implement the deal at the Treasury Department's request.