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    Bart Ouvry: EU should develop relations with Azerbaijan beyond geopolitical boundaries

    Foreign policy
    • 27 October, 2026
    • 22:05
    Bart Ouvry: EU should develop relations with Azerbaijan beyond geopolitical boundaries

    It is important for the EU to view Azerbaijan not only through the lens of the regional situation and geopolitics but also from the perspective of economic cooperation, which can contribute to the stability of bilateral relations, Bart Ouvry, Director General of the Egmont Institute for International Relations, said at a forum in Brussels on the theme "Azerbaijan and the European Union: New Perspectives," Report informs.

    "Deepening economic cooperation as a stabilizing factor in bilateral relations is one of the important arguments," he noted.

    According to him, relations between the EU and Azerbaijan are developing in a complex geopolitical environment. Under these conditions, it is important that the European side evaluates its interaction with Baku not only from regional and geopolitical viewpoints.

    Commenting on Azerbaijan's contacts with European institutions, including the European Parliament, Ouvry noted that the legal and institutional features of the EU must be taken into account when assessing the impact of various positions on practical policy.

    At the same time, he emphasized the importance of continuing dialogue, noting that discussions between representatives of Azerbaijan and European institutions help to better understand existing disagreements and find ways to advance relations.

    "The main conclusion of our discussion is the need for interaction and the continuation of dialogue," Ouvry added, expressing hope that the ideas voiced at the forum will be reflected in political decisions.

    European Union Azerbaijan Bilateral cooperation
    Bart Ovri: Aİ Azərbaycanla münasibətləri geosiyasi çərçivədən kənarda inkişaf etdirməlidir
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