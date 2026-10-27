Putin, Pezeshkian discuss situation around Iran and joint projects

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Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian have discussed the situation around Iran and the implementation of joint projects.

Report informs, citing Interfax, that Putin expressed concern about developments in the region.

"We have just discussed the regional situation one-on-one. The situation in the region undoubtedly concerns us as well. As a country that cooperates closely with Iran, we are particularly sensitive to this issue," Putin said.

The Russian president expressed hope for positive developments. He said Russia is fulfilling all its commitments on joint projects with Iran.

Putin also said trade between Russia and Iran increased by 10.4% in the first eight months of this year.