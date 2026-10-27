Azerbaijan–Türkiye brotherhood has deep historical roots, Bahçeli says

Turkic unity does not mean one state dominating another, and the fraternal relationship between Azerbaijan and Türkiye has deep historical roots, said Devlet Bahçeli, leader of Türkiye's Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

Report informs that Bahçeli made the remarks in a post on Facebook.

"Unity in the Turkic world does not mean establishing the dominance of one state over another. We seek a union based on the sovereign equality of independent states, strengthened by mutual respect and fraternal relations, in which each member's national identity and will are preserved," he said.

Bahçeli said weakening ties among the fraternal states of the Turkic world cannot be viewed solely as a matter of bilateral relations.

"These ties are an integral part of our history, mutual trust and shared aspirations for the future.

"The brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Türkiye has roots so deep that it cannot be confined to day-to-day events. It has historical significance that extends beyond political and diplomatic issues. Our brotherhood has been strengthened by the will of our two peoples, forged through shared struggles and sustained across generations," he stressed.