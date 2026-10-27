Erdoğan invites Macron to COP31 leaders' summit in Türkiye
Region
- 27 October, 2026
- 22:12
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Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has held a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron.
Report informs, citing the Turkish presidential administration, that the leaders discussed bilateral relations and regional and global issues.
Erdoğan stressed the importance of the next UN secretary-general having the vision and experience needed to restore the organization's place at the center of multilateralism and effectively carry out necessary reforms.
The Turkish president also invited Macron to the COP31 Leaders' Summit in Türkiye.
During the call, Macron congratulated Erdoğan on Türkiye's Republic Day.
Ərdoğan Makronu COP31 Liderlər Sammitinə dəvət edib
Эрдоган пригласил Макрона на Саммит лидеров COP31
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