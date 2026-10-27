Prospects for Azerbaijan-EU relations, security in South Caucasus discussed in Brussels

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Experts from Azerbaijan and several EU countries have discussed prospects for bilateral cooperation, the peace process between Baku and Yerevan, regional security, and the development of transport and energy ties, Report informs.

The discussions took place during the 1st Azerbaijan-EU Think Tank Forum on the theme "Azerbaijan and the European Union: New Perspectives," co-organized by the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) of Azerbaijan and the Belgian Egmont Royal Institute for International Relations.

Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the AIR Center, stated that the visits of European institution leaders to Azerbaijan this year demonstrate a mutual interest in strengthening the bilateral partnership and can be seen as the start of a new phase in relations.

Shafiyev also noted the progress in normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia achieved since the Washington Summit, while emphasizing the need to eliminate Yerevan's territorial claims against Baku contained in the Armenian constitution.

He noted that direct contacts between the two countries are more effective than negotiation processes involving third parties, urging European politicians to distinguish between forces contributing to peace and those hindering it.

Azerbaijan remains committed to promoting the peace agenda, he added.

Bernard Siman, Senior Associate Fellow at the Egmont Institute, highlighted the role of think tanks in generating new ideas, developing strategic approaches, and forecasting future trends.

Speaking about changes in the international environment amidst the ongoing war in Ukraine, he emphasized the importance of alternative trade routes passing through the Caspian Sea and connecting Europe with Central Asia.

According to Siman, one of the main tasks for Azerbaijan and the EU is to capitalize on opportunities arising in changing geopolitical and geoeconomic conditions to develop cooperation in specific areas.

At the same time, the parties need to constructively address existing disagreements and consider the competing interests of other power centers, he noted.

The forum featured three thematic discussions focusing on Azerbaijan-EU relations, South Caucasus security, as well as geoeconomic cooperation, energy security, and Eurasian transport connectivity.

In the first discussion, participants examined the state of political dialogue between Baku and Brussels, prospects for economic interaction, energy partnership, and the impact of geopolitical changes on bilateral relations.

During the second, the main focus was on the European Union's role in ensuring security and stability in the South Caucasus, regional challenges, and prospects for forming a security architecture.

The discussion was attended, in particular, by Azerbaijani MP Gaya Mammadov, Director of the International Institute for Peace in Austria Stephanie Fenkart, and Director of LINKS Europe Dennis Sammut.

The third discussion was dedicated to expanding geoeconomic cooperation in Eurasia, strengthening energy security, and developing transport and communication links.

Among the participants were researchers from Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, and Sweden, as well as representatives of the Azerbaijani Institute for Development and Diplomacy.

The forum was attended by representatives of think tanks from Azerbaijan, Belgium, Italy, Spain, the Czech Republic, Austria, Romania, North Macedonia, the UK, the Netherlands, and Sweden.

The AIR Center regularly holds conferences and other events jointly with European partner think tanks.

In particular, on September 9, a conference on security and cooperation in the South Caucasus was organized jointly with the Center for Governance and Culture in Europe at the University of St. Gallen in Switzerland.

On September 4, the AIR Center and LINKS Europe held a round table on the historical experience of relations between Azerbaijan and Europe and prospects for further cooperation.