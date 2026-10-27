Türkiye expands military cooperation with Azerbaijan and other partners

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Turkish National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler said the Mecca and Badr agreements demonstrate Türkiye's active role in the international security architecture, emphasizing that cooperation with Azerbaijan and other friendly countries contributes to regional security.

Report informs, citing Haber Global, that Güler stressed the importance of Türkiye maintaining strong, modern armed forces capable of deterrence to ensure its security, protect its national interests and contribute to international peace amid changing geopolitical conditions.

He said Türkiye is developing military cooperation with Northern Cyprus in particular, as well as Azerbaijan and other fraternal countries.

The minister noted that the Mecca Agreement signed by Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan provides for expanded security cooperation based on joint defense, deterrence and military coordination.

According to Güler, the Badr Memorandum of Understanding signed last week by Türkiye, Qatar, Pakistan and Indonesia aims to develop defense industry cooperation, expand technical military training and exchanges of knowledge and experience, promote joint production and technology development, and strengthen research and development.