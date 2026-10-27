Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    Türkiye expands military cooperation with Azerbaijan and other partners

    Region
    • 27 October, 2026
    • 22:37
    Türkiye expands military cooperation with Azerbaijan and other partners

    Turkish National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler said the Mecca and Badr agreements demonstrate Türkiye's active role in the international security architecture, emphasizing that cooperation with Azerbaijan and other friendly countries contributes to regional security.

    Report informs, citing Haber Global, that Güler stressed the importance of Türkiye maintaining strong, modern armed forces capable of deterrence to ensure its security, protect its national interests and contribute to international peace amid changing geopolitical conditions.

    He said Türkiye is developing military cooperation with Northern Cyprus in particular, as well as Azerbaijan and other fraternal countries.

    The minister noted that the Mecca Agreement signed by Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan provides for expanded security cooperation based on joint defense, deterrence and military coordination.

    According to Güler, the Badr Memorandum of Understanding signed last week by Türkiye, Qatar, Pakistan and Indonesia aims to develop defense industry cooperation, expand technical military training and exchanges of knowledge and experience, promote joint production and technology development, and strengthen research and development.

    Yaşar Güler Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations Military cooperation
    Yaşar Gülər Türkiyə-Azərbaycan hərbi əməkdaşlığının inkişaf etdiyini bildirib
    Яшар Гюлер: Сотрудничество Турции с Азербайджаном вносит вклад в региональную безопасность
    44 filmi
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    23:02
    Azerbaijan–Türkiye brotherhood has deep historical roots, Bahçeli says
    Region
    22:37
    Türkiye expands military cooperation with Azerbaijan and other partners
    Region
    22:31
    Putin, Pezeshkian discuss situation around Iran and joint projects
    Region
    22:12
    Erdoğan invites Macron to COP31 leaders' summit in Türkiye
    Region
    22:05
    Bart Ouvry: EU should develop relations with Azerbaijan beyond geopolitical boundaries
    Foreign policy
    21:55
    Prospects for Azerbaijan-EU relations, security in South Caucasus discussed in Brussels
    Foreign policy
    21:38
    Azerbaijan takes part in ECOSA congress in Tashkent
    AIC
    21:23
    VAM Caspian extends its service contract with BP to support drilling operations in Caspian Sea
    Energy
    21:11
    Parviz Shahbazov: Azerbaijan so far supplied 131BCM of gas to Türkiye
    Energy
    All News Feed