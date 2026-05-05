AIREX 2026: Azerbaijan to Host International Real Estate Exhibition

AIREX, the Azerbaijan International Real Estate Exhibition, will take place from November 4 to 6, 2026, at the Baku Expo Center for the first time, bringing together developers, investors, realtors, architects, proptech companies, and other industry players from over 20 countries.

The exhibition comes as President Ilham Aliyev has declared 2026 the Year of Urban Planning and Architecture, putting large-scale development and modern infrastructure at the top of the national agenda. With the ongoing reconstruction of Karabakh and new urban projects taking shape across the country, Azerbaijan's real estate sector is drawing growing international attention.

The exhibition, organized by Baku Expo Management with state support from the State Cadastre and Register of Real Estate, Karabakh Revival Fund, KOBIA, AZPROMO, and ADRA, will be held at the Baku Expo Center.

The event is sponsored by PASHA Real Estate, Sea Breeze, PMD Group, and Baku White City, with partnership support from PASHA Property Management, International Bank of Azerbaijan, and Absheron Hotel Group (AHG), as well as a strategic partnership from Times Consulting. It will bring together participants from more than 20 countries.

"Azerbaijan's real estate market is ready for an international stage," said Afitab Sultanova, Event Project Manager of PASHA Property Management and Project Director of AIREX.

"With exciting projects underway in Karabakh and across the country, we are seeing new opportunities open up that will be of great interest to investors and industry players, both local and international. AIREX is where these opportunities come together, and it is a platform the sector should not miss."

Over three days, the exhibition will feature:

- Direct sales opportunities and on-site consultations for buyers and investors exploring both local and international markets

- Presentations of major development and infrastructure projects currently underway in Azerbaijan

- Panel discussions featuring local and international industry experts and representatives

- Structured B2B meetings connecting developers, investors, and realtors across borders

- Extensive networking opportunities designed to turn introductions into long-term partnerships

Speaker names, panel topics, and featured projects will be announced in the coming months, but exhibitor spaces are already filling up. AIREX is built for those shaping the future of real estate in the region, from international developers and institutional investors to government bodies, architects, and global real estate service providers. For businesses looking to enter or expand in one of the Caspian region's fastest-moving markets, AIREX offers a direct gateway to new opportunities. Early registration is now open.

Visit https://airex.az/ or call *0776 to secure your spot.