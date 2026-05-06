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    Azerbaijan eyes cooperation with UAE, India in cotton sector

    AIC
    • 06 May, 2026
    • 14:11
    Azerbaijan eyes cooperation with UAE, India in cotton sector

    Azerbaijan holds discussions with investors from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and India on cooperation in the cotton sector, Yusif Abdullayev, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), said at the 5th Agribusiness Development Forum held in Baku within the framework of Caspian Agro Week, Report informs.

    Abdullayev added that talks are also underway with an Austrian company on localizing tomato paste and ketchup production in Azerbaijan: "This approach is based on a fully integrated cluster model, covering not only raw material production but also cotton processing in the textile industry."

    He emphasized that AZPROMO's priorities include attracting foreign direct investment into Azerbaijan's agribusiness sector and expanding export opportunities for local producers: "These two directions complement each other. To increase competitiveness in exports, production must be integrated with processing, packaging, compliance with quality standards, logistics, and access to international markets within a unified value chain."

    The director noted that Azerbaijan has long‑standing experience in exporting agricultural products to international markets, but the strategic goal is to elevate this tradition to a higher level: "Our efforts are focused on forming complete value chains inside the country through the attraction of international capital, advanced technologies, and modern management practices."

    Caspian Agro Week Yusif Abdullayev Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) cotton Azerbaijan United Arab Emirates India
    Azərbaycan BƏƏ və Hindistan investorları ilə pambıqçılıq sahəsində əməkdaşlığı müzakirə edir
    Азербайджан обсуждает сотрудничество в сфере хлопководства с инвесторами из ОАЭ и Индии

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