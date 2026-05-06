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    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Mirzoyan: Armenia–Türkiye dialogue 'excellent,' matured for positive outcomes

    Region
    • 06 May, 2026
    • 14:32
    Mirzoyan: Armenia–Türkiye dialogue 'excellent,' matured for positive outcomes

    Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan believes that dialogue between Armenia and Türkiye has matured sufficiently to produce positive results. He described the dialogue between the two countries as "excellent," Report informs via Armenpress.

    "We have excellent dialogue with Türkiye," Mirzoyan said at a panel discussion during the Yerevan Dialogue 2026 forum.

    "There have been many opportunities for cooperation. Just yesterday, our representatives [for normalization] signed a memorandum to jointly restore the historic Ani Bridge, which is on the Armenia–Türkiye border," he said.

    Mirzoyan added that a week ago, the third meeting of the working group took place, which is trying to restore the railway connection between Armenia and Türkiye via the Gyumri–Kars route.

    "So, we have many cases of cooperation, but the [land] border remains generally closed. We have expressed mutual readiness to establish diplomatic relations, and we have expressed our mutual interest and willingness to fully open the border. There was an agreement in the first stage to open the border for third-country nationals and diplomats," the Armenian top diplomat stated.

    Ararat Mirzoyan Armenia Türkiye
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