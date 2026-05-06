Kyrgyzstan awaiting Baku's decision on land plot for new embassy building
Foreign policy
- 06 May, 2026
- 14:07
Kyrgyzstan is awaiting a decision from the Azerbaijani government regarding the allocation of a land plot for the construction of its new embassy building, Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan Maksat Mamytkanov told Report.
The diplomat noted that the implementation of the project depends on the decision of the Azerbaijani side and emphasized Kyrgyzstan's interest in advancing the process as soon as possible.
"The Kyrgyz side is interested in the prompt implementation of the project," Mamytkanov said.
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