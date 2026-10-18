Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival UEFA Conference League
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival UEFA Conference League

    National Library of Belarus building illuminated in colors of Azerbaijani flag

    Foreign policy
    • 18 October, 2026
    • 14:38
    National Library of Belarus building illuminated in colors of Azerbaijani flag

    The National Library of Belarus building has been illuminated in the colors of the national flag of Azerbaijan, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Minsk wrote on X, Report informs.

    The initiative was timed to coincide with Azerbaijan's Restoration of Independence Day.

    Day of Restoration of Independence Azerbaijan's Embassy Belarus
    Video
    Belarus Milli Kitabxanasının binası Azərbaycan bayrağının rəngləri ilə işıqlandırılıb
    Video
    Здание Национальной библиотеки Беларуси подсветили цветами флага Азербайджана
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    15:05
    Turkish сompany to сonduct grid studies for Shams SPP in Azerbaijan
    Energy
    14:54
    Encyclopedia 'Turkestan' on common heritage of Turkic world presented in Astana
    Cultural policy
    14:37
    Azerbaijani representative elected to International Association of Judges' AI Working Group
    Foreign policy
    14:28
    Photo
    Coordinates of some mined areas identified in Aghdam, Aghdara and Tartar
    Domestic policy
    14:24
    Azerbaijan saves 453.7 million manats on e-procurement
    Business
    14:15
    AFFA president addresses players ahead of FIFA U-15 World Cup in Baku
    Football
    14:01
    Finance Ministry: Budget organizations should focus on sector development
    Finance
    13:53
    Photo
    Azerbaijan relocates 44 more families to its liberated territories
    Domestic policy
    13:47
    Financial Monitoring Service develops internal AI system for confidential data, official says
    Finance
    All News Feed