National Library of Belarus building illuminated in colors of Azerbaijani flag
Foreign policy
- 18 October, 2026
- 14:38
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The National Library of Belarus building has been illuminated in the colors of the national flag of Azerbaijan, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Minsk wrote on X, Report informs.
The initiative was timed to coincide with Azerbaijan's Restoration of Independence Day.
Здание Национальной библиотеки Беларуси было подсвечено цветами государственного флага Азербайджана по случаю Дня восстановления независимости Азербайджанской Республики 🇦🇿 https://t.co/DoMJG9K2ra— AzEmbassy in Belarus (@azembassy_minsk) October 18, 2026
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