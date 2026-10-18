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    Iran has not attacked any country over past two centuries, Pezeshkian says

    Region
    • 18 October, 2026
    • 14:19
    Iran has not attacked any country over past two centuries, Pezeshkian says

    Iran has not attacked any country over the past two centuries and has no intention of doing so now, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated at a meeting dedicated to discussing the candidacy of Mehrdad Ahlaghi Kitabchi for the position of Defense Minister, Report informs referring to the Fars News Agency.

    "Iran has not attacked any country over the past two centuries and has no intention of doing so now. However, we will resist any attack at the cost of our own lives and will not allow enemies to encroach upon our land," Pezeshkian stated.

    He noted that Iran's defense is not limited to missiles, describing unity and cohesion as "an important part of the country's defense power."

    Masoud Pezeshkian Escalation in Middle East US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Pezeşkian: İran heç bir ölkəyə hücum etmək niyyətində deyil
    Пезешкиан: Иран не намерен нападать на какую-либо страну
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