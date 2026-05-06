Citizen feedback to guide the development of public services on mygov platform

The Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA) has launched a new approach to the development of the mygov platform. Within this framework, citizens are not simply regarded as service users, but also as participants in the co-design of those services.

This initiative is carried out in line with the "Action Plan for Accelerating Digital Development in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026–2028." The primary objective is to transition from the simple provision of public services to a comprehensive design of the citizen experience, ensuring that services are continuously improved based on real-world user needs.

By holding dedicated meetings IDDA ensures that citizen feedback is integrated into the formation of services from earliest stages of services. This inclusive initiative targets both tech-savvy active users and groups with more limited digital experience to ensure accessibility for all.

The first of these meetings took place on April 30 at IDDA, focusing on citizens who have used the power of attorney services of mygov.

During these discussions, feedback was gathered regarding user experience, service accessibility, and the simplification of the interface. Based on these insights, preliminary decisions have already been formed to reduce the number of steps required for various services, optimize the layout, and establish a clearer, more straightforward usage process. Within this framework, mygov acts as a unified platform for the access to public services and a vital institutional mechanism for citizen participation, allowing for systematic improvements driven by user behavior data.

This initiative expands the role of citizens in digital government processes, fostering the development of public services that are more agile and user-centric.

Currently, the mygov platform provides several digital services including the issuance of powers of attorney for vehicle use and disposal, as well as the termination of such documents. Furthermore, citizens can conveniently access and manage their existing power of attorney information directly through the platform.