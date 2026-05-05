Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Venue for 25th CAREC Conference revealed

    Business
    • 05 May, 2026
    • 17:45
    Venue for 25th CAREC Conference revealed

    The 25th Anniversary Ministerial Conference of the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Program will be held in Mongolia, Leah Gutierrez, Director General of the Asian Development Bank's (ADB) Central and West Asia Department, said during a press conference on ADB's activities in Central and West Asia, Report informs.

    The event was held during the 59th Annual Meeting of the ADB Board of Governors.

    The conference is expected to take place in November 2026.

    "The 24th Ministerial Conference was held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, and the anniversary conference will be held in Mongolia," Gutierrez noted.

    Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Leah Gutierrez 59th Annual Meeting of the ADB Board of Governors
    CAREC-in 25-ci konfransının keçiriləcəyi ölkə məlum olub
    Объявлено о месте проведения 25-й конференции ЦАРЭС

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