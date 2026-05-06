Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Mammadov: Azerbaijan needs to improve water resource management

    AIC
    • 06 May, 2026
    • 13:21
    Mammadov: Azerbaijan needs to improve water resource management

    Azerbaijan plans to expand the area of ​​modern irrigation technologies from 130,000 to 300,000 hectares by 2030, Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov said at a panel discussion at the Baku Expo Center, Report informs.

    According to him, modern irrigation technologies are currently used on approximately 10-14% of the country's irrigated arable land, or approximately 130,000 hectares.

    "By 2030, this figure is planned to increase to 300,000 hectares," the minister said.

    He added that water consumption metering will be a top priority in the coming years: "Although 70% of water used is spent on agriculture, there is virtually no measurement mechanism in this area. It is impossible to manage what we don't measure."

    The minister noted that the main problem in Azerbaijan is not water shortages, but ineffective water resource management.

    "To address the existing problem, measures are being taken in various areas. First and foremost, small, medium, and large reservoirs are being built. The second area involves transitioning from open ground canals to systems with concrete lining and closed pipes. This prevents water loss, creates conditions for the economical use of soil resources, and increases productivity," he noted.

    Mammadov added that Azerbaijan will also benefit from Turkey's experience in soil consolidation and resource management.

    Majnun Mammadov Azerbaijan Baku Expo Center
    Məcnun Məmmədov: "Azərbaycanda müasir suvarma sistemlərinin əhatə dairəsi 300 min hektara çatdırılacaq"
    Мамедов: В Азербайджане площадь применения современных ирригационных технологий расширится до 300 тыс. гектаров

    Latest News

    15:39

    AAA: Gasoline costs 50% more in US than it did before Iran war

    Energy
    15:33

    Azerbaijanis rank second among foreigners granted temporary residence in Ukraine

    Region
    15:23
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Moldova review economic cooperation prospects

    Business
    15:13

    Kazakhstan extends ban on fuel exports until November 21

    Energy
    15:05

    Valeh Alasgarov calls for investment in food processing at Alat Free Economic Zone

    AIC
    15:00

    Bahtiyar Ersay visits Azerbaijan's stand at SAHA 2026

    Military
    14:39

    CBA: Millions of manats flow abroad through illegal gambling schemes

    Finance
    14:36

    Taleh Kazimov: Central Bank of Azerbaijan expects review of EU sanctions against Yelo Bank

    Finance
    14:32

    Mirzoyan: Armenia–Türkiye dialogue 'excellent,' matured for positive outcomes

    Region
    All News Feed