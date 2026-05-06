Mammadov: Azerbaijan needs to improve water resource management

Azerbaijan plans to expand the area of ​​modern irrigation technologies from 130,000 to 300,000 hectares by 2030, Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov said at a panel discussion at the Baku Expo Center, Report informs.

According to him, modern irrigation technologies are currently used on approximately 10-14% of the country's irrigated arable land, or approximately 130,000 hectares.

"By 2030, this figure is planned to increase to 300,000 hectares," the minister said.

He added that water consumption metering will be a top priority in the coming years: "Although 70% of water used is spent on agriculture, there is virtually no measurement mechanism in this area. It is impossible to manage what we don't measure."

The minister noted that the main problem in Azerbaijan is not water shortages, but ineffective water resource management.

"To address the existing problem, measures are being taken in various areas. First and foremost, small, medium, and large reservoirs are being built. The second area involves transitioning from open ground canals to systems with concrete lining and closed pipes. This prevents water loss, creates conditions for the economical use of soil resources, and increases productivity," he noted.

Mammadov added that Azerbaijan will also benefit from Turkey's experience in soil consolidation and resource management.