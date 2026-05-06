Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Pop icon Katy Perry to perform at F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku

    Formula 1
    • 06 May, 2026
    • 13:27
    Pop icon Katy Perry to perform at F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku

    The Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 race weekend, marking its 10th anniversary, promises an even more spectacular and distinctive atmosphere than ever before.

    According to Report, citing the Baku City Circuit Operations Company, one of the highlights of the landmark program will be a live performance by global superstar Katy Perry in Baku.

    As one of the most influential and dynamic figures in the global music scene, the artist will deliver an unforgettable show for thousands of Formula 1 fans during a special evening on September 25.

    Katy Perry is one of the most successful artists in the world. Her songs have amassed over 115 billion streams globally, while her album sales have surpassed 70 million copies. With global hits such as Firework, Roar, and Dark Horse, she has earned seven Diamond certifications and is renowned for her record-breaking world tours and spectacular stage performances.

    As previously announced, the race weekend concert lineup will also feature world-renowned DJ and producer Calvin Harris. Now, one of the most recognizable names on the global stage – Katy Perry – joins this impressive lineup.

    The 10th anniversary of the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be remembered not only for the on-track excitement but also for an extraordinary music program in Baku. Katy Perry's performance will bring unforgettable atmosphere, emotion, and a true festival spirit to thousands of fans throughout the race weekend.

    Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Baku City Circuit
    Keti Perri "Formula 1" üzrə Azərbaycan Qran-prisində səhnə alacaq
    Кэти Перри выступит на Гран-при Азербайджана "Формулы 1"

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