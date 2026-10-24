Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    Samir Sharifov: Azerbaijan proud to host FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    Football
    • 24 October, 2026
    • 20:20
    Samir Sharifov: Azerbaijan proud to host FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    Azerbaijan is proud to host the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival, the tournament's Organizing Committee Chairman Samir Sharifov said.

    Report informs that Sharifov welcomed participants and wished the teams success.

    "On behalf of the Organizing Committee, I welcome you all at this historic moment, at the first-ever U-15 World Cup. Welcome to Baku, welcome to Azerbaijan.

    "Azerbaijan is proud to host this magnificent event, bringing together national teams from 189 countries. Young footballers from almost every corner of the world have earned the great honor of representing their countries on the World Cup stage," he said.

    The U-15 World Cup, which concludes on October 30, will take place at the Hovsan Competition Complex. The opening and final matches will be held at Baku Crystal Hall. Azerbaijan will face Timor-Leste at Baku Crystal Hall today at 19:30.

    Azerbaijan will play Andorra at 12:45 and Australia at 19:30 on October 25. Both matches will take place on Pitch 10A at the Hovsan Competition Complex.

    The national team will face Israel at 11:30 and Haiti at 18:15 on October 26 on the same pitch.

    All times are GMT+4.

    Samir Sharifov: Azerbaijan proud to host FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Samir Sharifov: Azerbaijan proud to host FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

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