NIS submits request to OFAC for new operational license beyond October 30

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Naftna industrija Srbije (NIS) has announced that it has submitted a new request to the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) for a specific license, Report informs referring to eKapija.

This license would allow the company to continue its operational activities without interruption after the current operational license expires on October 30.

In a statement on its website, NIS noted that the request highlighted the company's importance in ensuring a continuous supply to the domestic market.

It further emphasizes that the uninterrupted operation of the Pancevo Oil Refinery is crucial for maintaining Serbia's energy stability.

NIS expresses its gratitude to all domestic and international institutions that are supporting efforts to ensure the company can continue its operations without disruption – the statement adds.