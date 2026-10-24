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In January-September, foreign investors channeled 3.5 billion manats ($2.06 billion) into the fixed capital of Azerbaijan, which is 18.3% more than in the same period of 2025, Report informs, citing the State Statistics Committee.

Some 97.1% of foreign investments-3.4 billion manats ($2 billion)-came from investors in the UK, Türkiye, the UAE, Russia, the US, Switzerland, Japan, Iran, Hungary, France, India, and China.

Overall, over the nine months, 14.6 billion manats ($8.59 billion) were invested in the country's fixed capital, which is 10.9% more in real terms than a year earlier.

Investments in the oil and gas sector grew by 30.8% to 4.8 billion manats ($2.82 billion), and in the non-oil and gas sector by 3.1% to 9.8 billion manats ($5.76 billion).