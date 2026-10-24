Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    Foreign investment in Azerbaijan's economy grow 18.3%

    Finance
    • 24 October, 2026
    • 19:21
    Foreign investment in Azerbaijan's economy grow 18.3%

    In January-September, foreign investors channeled 3.5 billion manats ($2.06 billion) into the fixed capital of Azerbaijan, which is 18.3% more than in the same period of 2025, Report informs, citing the State Statistics Committee.

    Some 97.1% of foreign investments-3.4 billion manats ($2 billion)-came from investors in the UK, Türkiye, the UAE, Russia, the US, Switzerland, Japan, Iran, Hungary, France, India, and China.

    Overall, over the nine months, 14.6 billion manats ($8.59 billion) were invested in the country's fixed capital, which is 10.9% more in real terms than a year earlier.

    Investments in the oil and gas sector grew by 30.8% to 4.8 billion manats ($2.82 billion), and in the non-oil and gas sector by 3.1% to 9.8 billion manats ($5.76 billion).

    State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan Finance
    Azərbaycan iqtisadiyyatına xarici investisiya qoyuluşu 18 %-dən çox artıb
    Иностранные инвестиции в экономику Азербайджана выросли на 18,3%
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