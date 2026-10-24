Mongolian president to visit Belarus on October 24–26
Region
- 24 October, 2026
- 20:27
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Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh will pay an official visit to Belarus on October 24–26.
Report informs, citing the Pul Pervogo Telegram channel, which is close to the Belarusian leader's press service.
This will be his first visit to Belarus.
The visit is expected to include talks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and the signing of cooperation documents.
A Belarusian-Mongolian business forum will also take place.
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