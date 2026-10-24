Sausage production in Azerbaijan grows 9.1%

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Sausage production in Azerbaijan in January-September increased by 9.1% and reached 25,216.5 tons.

The growth was recorded compared to the same period of 2025, Report informs, citing the State Statistics Committee.

As of October 1, stocks of finished products in the country amounted to 19.5 tons. This is 15.2% less than a year earlier.

During the reporting period, food products worth 3.963 billion manats ($2.33 billion) were produced in Azerbaijan. In annual terms, the figure increased by 6.4%.