Azerbaijan's tobacco imports rise 16.8% in January–September
Business
- 24 October, 2026
- 20:43
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
Azerbaijan imported tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes worth $111.498 million in January–September 2026, up 16.8% from the same period in 2025.
Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee, that exports of tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes totaled $61.15 million during the period, an increase of 41.7% year on year.
These products accounted for 0.84% of Azerbaijan's total imports and 0.26% of its total exports.
Azerbaijan's foreign trade totaled $37.211 billion in January–September, up 5.2% from the same period last year.
Exports accounted for $23.865 billion of the total, while imports stood at $13.346 billion. Exports rose 28.3% year on year, while imports fell 20.4%.
Latest News
21:39
Photo
Olive Festival officially opens at Baku's Seaside National ParkDomestic policy
21:08
Türkiye detains 22 suspects in Bursa and Istanbul drug operationRegion
20:43
Azerbaijan's tobacco imports rise 16.8% in January–SeptemberBusiness
20:32
President Ilham Aliyev watched opening ceremony of FIFA U-15 World Cup and FestivalFootball
20:27
Mongolian president to visit Belarus on October 24–26Region
20:21
NIS submits request to OFAC for new operational license beyond October 30Other countries
20:20
Photo
Samir Sharifov: Azerbaijan proud to host FIFA U-15 World Cup and FestivalFootball
19:57
Volkswagen plans to cut another 12,000 jobsOther countries
19:42
Photo
FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026 kicks off in BakuFootball