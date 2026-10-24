Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    Azerbaijan's tobacco imports rise 16.8% in January–September

    Business
    • 24 October, 2026
    • 20:43
    Azerbaijan's tobacco imports rise 16.8% in January–September

    Azerbaijan imported tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes worth $111.498 million in January–September 2026, up 16.8% from the same period in 2025.

    Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee, that exports of tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes totaled $61.15 million during the period, an increase of 41.7% year on year.

    These products accounted for 0.84% of Azerbaijan's total imports and 0.26% of its total exports.

    Azerbaijan's foreign trade totaled $37.211 billion in January–September, up 5.2% from the same period last year.

    Exports accounted for $23.865 billion of the total, while imports stood at $13.346 billion. Exports rose 28.3% year on year, while imports fell 20.4%.

    Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee Tobacco products
    Azərbaycan tütün ixracından qazancını 42 %-ə yaxın artırıb
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