President Ilham Aliyev watching opening ceremony of FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
Football
- 24 October, 2026
- 19:43
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The official opening ceremony of the inaugural FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival commenced at the Baku Crystal Hall on October 24, Report informs.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, their family members, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino are watching the ceremony.
İlham Əliyev Azərbaycan-Timor-Leste yığmalarının oyununu izləyir - Yenilənib
Президент Ильхам Алиев наблюдает за церемонией открытия чемпионата мира и фестиваля FIFA U-15
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