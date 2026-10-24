Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    President Ilham Aliyev watching opening ceremony of FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    Football
    • 24 October, 2026
    • 19:43
    President Ilham Aliyev watching opening ceremony of FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    The official opening ceremony of the inaugural FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival commenced at the Baku Crystal Hall on October 24, Report informs.

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, their family members, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino are watching the ceremony.

    Ilham Aliyev FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    İlham Əliyev Azərbaycan-Timor-Leste yığmalarının oyununu izləyir - Yenilənib
    Президент Ильхам Алиев наблюдает за церемонией открытия чемпионата мира и фестиваля FIFA U-15
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