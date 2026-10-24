FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026 kicks off in Baku
Football
- 24 October, 2026
- 19:42
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The opening ceremony of the historic FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival has been held at the Baku Crystal Hall, Report informs.
The first matchday will continue this evening at Baku Crystal Hall with the official opening ceremony, followed by the Azerbaijan - Timor-Leste match.
The inaugural tournament brings together young football talents from 189 FIFA member associations in Baku.
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