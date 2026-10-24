Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026 kicks off in Baku

    Football
    • 24 October, 2026
    • 19:42
    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026 kicks off in Baku

    The opening ceremony of the historic FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival has been held at the Baku Crystal Hall, Report informs.

    The first matchday will continue this evening at Baku Crystal Hall with the official opening ceremony, followed by the Azerbaijan - Timor-Leste match.

    The inaugural tournament brings together young football talents from 189 FIFA member associations in Baku.

    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026 kicks off in Baku
    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026 kicks off in Baku
    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026 kicks off in Baku
    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026 kicks off in Baku
    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026 kicks off in Baku
    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026 kicks off in Baku
    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026 kicks off in Baku
    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026 kicks off in Baku
    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026 kicks off in Baku
    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026 kicks off in Baku
    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026 kicks off in Baku
    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026 kicks off in Baku
    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026 kicks off in Baku
    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026 kicks off in Baku
    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026 kicks off in Baku
    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026 kicks off in Baku
    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026 kicks off in Baku
    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026 kicks off in Baku
    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026 kicks off in Baku
    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026 kicks off in Baku
    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026 kicks off in Baku
    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026 kicks off in Baku
    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026 kicks off in Baku
    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026 kicks off in Baku
    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026 kicks off in Baku
    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026 kicks off in Baku
    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026 kicks off in Baku
    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026 kicks off in Baku
    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026 kicks off in Baku
    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026 kicks off in Baku
    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026 kicks off in Baku
    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026 kicks off in Baku
    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026 kicks off in Baku
    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026 kicks off in Baku
    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026 kicks off in Baku
    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026 kicks off in Baku
    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026 kicks off in Baku
    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026 kicks off in Baku
    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026 kicks off in Baku
    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026 kicks off in Baku
    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026 kicks off in Baku
    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026 kicks off in Baku
    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026 kicks off in Baku
    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026 kicks off in Baku
    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026 kicks off in Baku
    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026 kicks off in Baku
    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026 kicks off in Baku
    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026 kicks off in Baku
    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026 kicks off in Baku
    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026 kicks off in Baku
    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026 kicks off in Baku
    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026 kicks off in Baku
    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026 kicks off in Baku
    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026 kicks off in Baku
    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026 kicks off in Baku
    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026 kicks off in Baku
    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026 kicks off in Baku
    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026 kicks off in Baku
    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026 kicks off in Baku
    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026 kicks off in Baku
    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026 kicks off in Baku
    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026 kicks off in Baku
    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026 kicks off in Baku

    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Photo
    FIFA U-15 dünya çempionatı və festivalının açılış mərasimi keçirilib - Yenilənib
    Photo
    В Баку состоялось открытие чемпионата мира и фестиваля FIFA U-15 - Обновлено
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